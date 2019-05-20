Nombulelo scores in choir and chess

Nombulelo Secondary School had a fantastic week last week. At the Makhanda chess trials held at Victoria Girls’ High School, of the seven places in the U18 boys’ team, three were taken by Nombulelo learners. Even more impressively, at the Makhanda round of the National choir Eisteddfod, Nombulelo took first position in the Girls’ Massed Choir, the Western and African pieces of the mixed choirs and the mezzo-soprano categories; first and second places in the soprano and baritone categories and second place in the tenors.