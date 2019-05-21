Connection take three-way title

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

African Connection took part in a Mother’s Day mini tournament which included Shwepes Stars and Manchester United ladies teams from Alexandria.

The Makhanda-based Connection took on Shwepes stars in the semifinal, while Manchester United waited to face the winner in the final.

The games took place in Alexandria last Sunday as part of Mother’s Day celebrations. The reigning Sarah Baartman champions got a real test as Shwepes Stars showed no respect or fear and pushed them all the way. But Connection showed their class and emerged as 5-2 winners while booking a place in the final against Manchester United.

Connection were given a half-hour rest.

The final started at high pace, with the home side throwing everything at their opponents, encouraged by loud cheers from their home fans who packed the field.

United exposed themselves at the back and were caught after a very quick counter attack which was finished off by Sindiswa Skade. Just eight minutes after the first goal, United were once again caught after a short corner kick move that was fiercely fired home by Zimkita Donyeli to double the score.

The home side tried to fight back in the second half, but Connection’s defence stood firm and held on until the final whistle. Nomveliso Zenani, who captained Connection on the day, was voted as the player of the tournament.