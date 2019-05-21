World Belly Dance Celebration in Grahamstown

World Belly Dance day will be celebrated in Grahamstown for the first time on Saturday 18 May 2019. Gigi Belly Dance Studio will be hosting a show with participating studios from Port Elizabeth and Port Alfred.

The show will take place at the now Amazwi (formerly NELM) auditorium (5:30 for 6pm). The show is family friendly and the venue is wheelchair friendly. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door on show night at R60 per person. Each ticket number will be entered into a lucky draw for spot prizes. To book your ticket, please contact Serelda Caiger 083 767 9002.

World Belly Dance day is a global event that was first initiated in 2007 by its founder Lydia Tzigane of Dubai. It is usually held on the second Saturday of May each year, although dance studios can select any suitable Saturday in May. Belly dancers all around the world join in a celebration of dance in their home countries, bringing together people of all ages, nationalities, race, religions and cultures. The day is set aside to celebrate the dance and the event aims to promote belly dance as an art form. It is not solely for the purpose of fun: World Belly Dance Day encourages dancers worldwide to raise funds for the needy and profits made on the day are donated to a charity of choice. This year Gigi Belly Dance Studio will donate proceeds towards ‘The Skills Development Program for Women’ of the Rotary Clubs of Grahamstown and Grahamstown Sunset.

Belly Dance is a celebration of femininity for women of all ages, shapes and sizes. It builds self-esteem and body confidence, stimulates the mind and nourishes the soul. It is also beneficial during and after pregnancy and is said to be as healing as counselling or medication for women who have experienced trauma or abuse. It affects the way a woman carries herself and encourages her to be more accepting of her body. Nowadays, belly dancing is no longer exclusively for women, as the number of male belly dancers is growing worldwide. Belly Dancing is a broad category of dance that includes a variety of dance styles, from folkloric and traditional forms to modern styles or ‘fusion’.

Gigi Belly Dance Studio offers beginner belly dance classes and workshops in Grahamstown/Makhanda as well as performances e.g. bridal showers, charity functions, and corporate functions. Gigi has a life-long love of dance, with a background in various types of dance, including classical ballet and synchronised swimming. After having discovered Belly Dancing, and training in the Classical Egyptian Style, sharing this art form with fellow dancers and audiences continues to be a source of upliftment.

Information about the participating Belly Dance studios and dancers will be shared on the Event Page on Facebook in anticipation of this exciting event.

Gigi Belly Dance Studio Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/Gigi-Belly-Dance-Studio-907404046089204/