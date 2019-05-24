Human kindness and hands-on help for Home of Joy

Home of Joy is a child and youth centre in Joza run by the founder Nomalungelo Margaret Ngcangca and her oldest daughter Ntombekhaya Ruth.

For 20 years, she has been wanting two extra outside toilets: for obvious reasons, one indoor and one outdoor has been totally inadequate for the needs of more than 20 children and adults.

Some funding came to Home of Joy to assist with the labour costs and the three local hardware chain stores were asked to assist with supplying materials by donation. Only one responded, Build It, and made a small donation of sand and gravel.

The hero of the project is the builder Bertie Van Der Merwe who provided a quote to do the job and then set about gathering quality second-hand products from his local contacts. He also reduced his labour charge for building and plumbing. The original funder bought what else was needed.

After many delays, interruptions and setbacks, the project is all but completed.

Van Der Merwe’s team has done quality work. From the kindness of their hearts they have laboured for the children whose life roads have been full of potholes and whose futures are smoothed by generosity and kindness.

They have improved the daily lives of Lulu, Margaret, Ntosh, Ruth and all the children at 3358 Nompondo Street.

Thank you Bertie and team, we salute you.