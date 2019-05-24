Rallentando for the Raphael Centre inspired

Rallentando for the Raphael Centre – what an amazing 20th anniversary present!

The Classical Music Evening which was organised by David Fuller, Sarah Roberson and Georgia Roberson raised about R 4 500. On behalf of our Raphael Centre Management Committee and my dear colleagues, I would love to send heartfelt thanks to everyone who organised, supported and attended this special event.

Twenty years ago, our organisation was established to provide support services to people living with HIV. In the meantime, we have broadened our mandate and work with HIV positive and negative people.

Also, we have incorporated a more holistic approach to community health and community development. Alongside HIV testing and counselling, we have been facilitating strength-based interventions with children, youth and families for social and economic upliftment.

However, in 2017 and 2018 our small NGO experienced a series of crises which had a detrimental impact on our organisational life. We will recover from this – but it takes time. Until that time, we have been relying on support by our most loyal funders, community partners, friends – and our community.

The Rallentando event was an extraordinary experience for us for two reasons: It raised a substantial financial contribution toward getting through this rough patch – and also, to see and feel the support of our community carries a deep meaning for us. It generates the motivation and inspiration which you need to handle any type of crisis.

So, again, thank you all who supported the classical music evening: David Fuller, Sarah and Georgia Roberson who worked very hard in the last weeks and invested lots of their time, energy and resources to organise the event; Judith Roberson – thank you so much for welcoming all of us at your home; the Cathedral of Makhanda assisted with plenty of chairs; and, local business, such as the Fusion Shop and Red Café generously donated raffle prizes. Pick n Pay, Margot Beard, Rhoda Leach and Margie Rogers contributed to nice drinks and a delicious buffet.

A special thanks must go to the musicians who brought together a variety of exceptional classical performances, making for an unforgettable evening: Torquil Paterson, Ellanie McLachlan, Jillian Frazer, Sibu Mkhize, Duncan Samson, Liz Campbell, Nina van Schoor, David Fuller, Lizzie Rennie and Jo-Nette Le Kay.

Twenty two individuals came to enjoy the classical evening and support our cause. Thank you all.