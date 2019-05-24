Thank you, dear Makhanda for supporting the Youth Hub

Three boxes of apples from Farm Box, meal vouchers from Red Café, Mugg & Bean, Romans Pizza, water from Oasis, discounts from Connocks Butchery, hotdogs from Kesentri Govender, books from Cathy Gush and lots of warmth and goodwill made Joza Youth Hub Open Day a wonderful celebration of the talent that the Hub nurtures among the young people of Joza.

We were so delighted to have the Traffic and Fire departments with us on the day as well as Skate Ubuntu and Makhanda Black Collective to participate in our activities.

Thank you all for your support at this annual event when we showcase the work of the Hub and enjoy a day of togetherness in Joza. Enkosi kakhulu.

Esther Ramani

Chair, Organising Committee, JYH Open Day Celebrations