Gigi Belly Dance Studio, The Rotary Clubs of Grahamstown and Grahamstown Sunset and all the dancers want to thank everybody who helped to make this event a roaring success: donations from businesses and private people, the support from the public – buying tickets, and Amazwi for a stunning venue.

The show was sold out and everybody who attended had a great time – a welcome drink, beautiful music, exotic costumes and professional dancers – what more could you ask for?

Celebrate your hips and your Inner Goddess. No previous dance experience required. Beginner course runs for 6 weeks, Thursdays 5 to 6 pm. Starting 6 June 2019, with a break during National Arts Festival. R380 pp for the complete course. Email gigibellydance.sa@gmail. com for more information, or FB messenger. Booking is essential as space is limited.