Comrades2019 Green Number Runners

In 19 days, more than 500 athletes from South Africa and around the world will aspire to be inducted into the Comrades Marathon Green Number Club. Since 1921, a total of 12,839 runners have completed the epic ultramarathon more than ten times each, thus earning their place on the coveted Comrades Green Number Roll of Honour.

Traditionally runners retain their race numbers from year to year, while after completing 10 Comrades Marathons, the runner is awarded his/her Green Number in perpetuity, meaning that it is henceforth reserved for its owner. It is also possible to earn a Green Number with either 3 Comrades wins or 5 Comrades gold medals.

The record for the most Comrades Marathon finishes is jointly held by Louis Massyn and Barry Holland who have completed 46; and Kleintjie Van Schalkwyk who has completed 34, considering that women were not allowed to participate prior to 1975.

Going for Green (Running Their 10th Comrades)

Gender Finishes Number South Africa Male 9 411 South Africa Female 9 84 International Male 9 9 International Female 9 1 Rest of Africa Male 9 4 Rest of Africa Female 9 1

Going for Double Green (Running Their 20th Comrades)

Gender Finishes Number Name Country Rest of Africa Male 19 1 Joe Absai Namibia International Male 19 1 Andrea Brunold Switzerland South Africa Male 19 101 South Africa Female 19 13

Going for Triple Green (Running Their 30th Comrades)

Males

First Name Last Name Gender Finishes Bradley Oakley-Brown Male 29 Dirk Brink Male 29 Edmund Mngadi Male 29 Faizel Shaikjee Male 29 Floors Welthagen Male 29 Fred Macdougall Male 29 Hilton Galleid Male 29 Isaac Mabula Male 29 Jan Coetzee Male 29 John Grobbelaar Male 29 Koos Coetzee Male 29 Leon Van Moerkerken Male 29 Magavishnu Nair Male 29 Moses Mapaila Male 29 Naresh Devnund Male 29 Paul Mokwena Male 29 Roger Buck Male 29 Ronald Dribbin Male 29 Shane Hinchliffe Male 29 Shaun Meiklejohn Male 29 Video Murray Male 29 Vitalis Poli Male 29 Zakiel Masha Male 29 Zwelakhe Richard Nxumalo Male 29

Going for Triple Green (Running Their 30th Comrades)

Females

First Name Last Name Gender Finishes Kim Pain Female 29 Pat Freeman Female 29

2019 Quadruple Green Number Runners

First Name Last Name Gender Finishes Barry Holland Male 46 Louis Massyn Male 46 Alan Robb Male 42 Vic Boston Male 42 David Williams Male 41 Mike Cowling Male 41 Wietsche Van Der Westhuizen Male 41 Zwelitsha Gono Male 41

There are only 17 Comrades Quadruple Green Number Holders in the history of the Comrades Marathon:

First Name Last Name Race Number Finishes Barry Holland 916 46 Louis Massyn 403 46 Dave Rogers 183 45 Alan Robb 1704 42 Clive Crawley 1 42 Dave Lowe 1702 42 Vic Boston 3111 42 David Williams 5178 41 Mike Cowling 7296 41 Tommy Neitski 1689 41 Wietsche Van Der Westhuizen 4192 41 Zwelitsha Gono 1180 41 Kenny Craig 145 40 Riel Hugo 1221 40 Shaun Wood 4286 40 Johann Van Eeden 1691 40 Boysie Van Staden 2516 40

Note: The 2019 Comrades Marathon will be held on Sunday, 9 June 2019, starting at the Durban City Hall at 5h30 and finishing 12 hours later at the Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. This will be the 48th Up Run.