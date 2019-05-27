Happy Birthday Amakhala!

Amakhala Game Reserve celebrates an amazing 20 years this coming October. In honour of this milestone, the morning of 22 May, the Reserve’s staff of nearly 200 came together for a unique aerial photograph and braai on one of the Reserve’s many stunning plains. Luckily, the resident lions didn’t crash the party! A sneaky elephant however did manage to just miss the frame while grazing along the Bushmans River. While the Reserve turns 20, the Amakhala Foundation celebrates 10 years of community engagement and upliftment, particularly with a keen focus on education. The local Sidbury Primary School learners were able to join their families in the special photograph, and enjoyed plenty of boerewors rolls and cake afterwards. What started out as a gamble to turn a few farms into a game reserve (with a peculiar orange Land Rover for those first couple game drives), has turned into one of the Eastern Cape’s preferred tourist destinations. Amakhala boasts a variety of lodges and accommodation options, family-friendly activities and the big five. This community oriented reserve is guaranteed to inspire any kind of traveller. Grocott’s Mail congratulates the Amakhala family; staff, friends, and community, for a successful 20 years. Photo: Supplied