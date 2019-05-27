Makana team muscles in on regional contest

Makhanda bodybuilders returned from a regional contest in Port Elizabeth with three wins and a champion crown. Members of the Makana Natural Body Building and Fitness Club competed in the Sunshine Coast Classic body building show in Algoa Park on Sunday 19 May 2019.

The show serves as a qualifier event for the EP Development Show that will take place in Port Elizabeth on 23 June 2019. It also forms part of the South African Natural Body building calendar, where contestants for the World Champs are usually selected. This is the Makana athletes’ first competition of the year – and they’ve started off on a strong note.

Abongile Deliwe (Lightweight), Jeswin Scheepers (Bantamweight) and Danie September (Special Division) all won first place in their divisions. Deliwe was also crowned the 2019 Sunshine Coast Classic Champion for winning the overall division.

Local bodybuilding fans will get the chance to see Makana Natural Body Building and Fitness Club members in action when they host their annual show, Gold Rush Classic II, on Sunday 9 June 2019 at 2pm at the Recreation Hall in Albany Road in Makhanda. This will also serve as a qualifier event for the EP Development Show in Port Elizabeth. on 23 June 2019.