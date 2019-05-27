Rhodes rugby in good form

Mzwanele Sibanda On Saturday 18 May 2019 Rhodes (The Stallions) hosted the Eastern Rugby Club side. The Stallions have been in good form lately. After coming from a 37-7 win against Kowie United a formidable Rhodes Rugby side put in a collective effort to put 60 points past the Eastern Rugby Club. During the 1st half the Stallions appeared dangerous on attack.

Their backline ran some impressive set piece moves and the forwards put in the work to outperform the Eastern Rugby club in line outs and scrums. The Easterns Rugby club were impressive on attack as well. They pierced through a solid Rhodes backline. Rhodes were on the back-foot majority of the 1st half because the Easterns side played a New-Zealand style rugby.

Off loads and consistent runs left the Rhodes side in tatters. After the first half coach Qondani ‘Carlos’ Katywa told a tired Rhodes side to focus on winning arial balls and to make every tackle count or else the Easterns backline would continue to dominate the first half.

During the second half the stallions played with heart and ensured that their defence solidified. Rhodes utilized their forwards to gain meters and relied on their backline to finish off each set play with extra points on the board. Coach Katywa’s words were much needed as the Rhodes side continued to put tries past a fatigued Easterns Side.

The Stallions mentality behind the ball was much different as they ran into contact with much determination and vigour. Towards the end of the second half the score line was 60-34. The Stallions ended of the game as victors. This is their second consecutive win and it seems as if the Stallions will continue their winning ways. Rhodes will play their next fixture towards the end of July due to the upcoming examinations.