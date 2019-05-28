Stay vigilant on Mountain Drive

Last weekend, two young women were threatened at knife-point while walking on Mountain Drive. This is not the first incident of its kind to happen on the mountain, but raises concerns for the safety of hikers, cyclists, runners as well as families who enjoy the area on a regular basis.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, no case was opened following Sunday’s incident on Sunday afternoon, 26 May. The incident reportedly happened on the gravel road leading up from Grey Dam.

Grocott’s Mail urges residents to report to SAPS any suspicious or criminal activity they experience in the community, as well as on the mountain. With the famous GBS Mountain Drive half-marathon only a few months away, it’s imperative that the mountain remains a safe, beautiful space, and that the police have an official record of incidents so they can act.

For those who take to the mountain alone, please remain alert to your surroundings, and make sure you’re equipped to protect yourself if necessary. While such incidents are not frequent around Makhanda, it’s always safer to walk, run or cycle in a group.