EC Executive Council special meeting brings flood relief, future plans

Following a special meeting Wednesday 29 May, by the new Eastern Cape Executive Council lead by Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane, much-needed flood relief was signed into effect for two districts, and plans announced for Youth Day and other historical dates.

The special meeting occurred at Settler’s Monument in Makhanda (Grahamstown) and took place immediately after the new MECs took oath of office this morning. The meeting discussed and resolved on a number of issues that required the decision of the Executive Council.

The Executive Council approved declaration of Provincial Flood disasters for Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts following recent floods in these two districts. The Premier signed the provincial declaration for publication in he provincial Gazette. This declaration is part of processes to source funding to help local government to respond to destroyed public infrastructure.

The first Executive Council meeting established four cabinet committees, which are important structures of the Executive Council. The priority of each of the Committees is to coordinate the work of government priorities as they relate to each of the clusters as part of the program to develop the province.

The constitution of three of the committees is as follows:

Governance and Administration

MEC Xolile Nqatha (Chairperson)

MEC Mlungisi Mvoko

MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi

MEC Babalo Madikizela

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters

Social Transformation

MEC Sindiswa Gomba (Chairperson)

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters

MEC Fezeka Bayeni

MEC Fundile Gade

MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi

MEC Weziwe Tikana

Cabinet Budget Committee

MEC Mlungisi Mvoko (Chairperson)

MEC Fundile Gade

MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi

MEC Nomakhosazana Meth

MEC Sindiswa Gomba

Plans for Youth Day as well as remembering the Ingquza Hill Massacre were announced. Premier Mabuyane will be at Ntabengquza on 6 June for the Ingquza Hill Massacre, and Youth Day celebrations will take place on 30 June in Ngqeleni, Nyandeni in the OR Tambo district.

Mabuyane is set to deliver the keynote address speech at this provincial Youth Day event.

The Executive Council is also preparing for the funeral of late former MEC, Thobile Mhlalo.

Following the granting of the provincial funeral status for the funeral of the late former MEC, Mr Thobile Mhlahlo by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Eastern Cape provincial government has been working with the Mhlahlo family to prepare for the funeral service of the former MEC of various provincial government departments.

The Executive Council resolved that Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC, Mr Mlungisi Mvoko will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service on behalf of the Premier Mabuyane. The Premier is unable to attend the funeral service of Mhlahlo due to bereavement in his own family.

Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC, Ms Fezeka Bayeni will lead the team of government officials that is preparing for the funeral service.

The Executive Council sends heartfelt condolences to the Mhlahlo family and continues to support the family throughout this mourning period. Last night, Premier Mabuyane visited the family to comfort them during the time of mourning.

During his visit to the Mhlahlo family home last night, Premier Mabuyane thanked the family for allowing Mr Mhlahlo to fight for the liberation of oppressed people of this country and for his contribution in the work of the provincial government where he was deployed to various departments by the ANC.

The newly appointed cabinet for the Eastern Cape is as follows:

Department of Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism: | Mr Mlungisi Mvoko

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: | Mr Xolile Nqata

Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform: | Ms Nomakhosazana Meth

Department of Public Works: | Mr Babalo Madikizela

Department of Education: | Mr Fundile Gade

Department of Health Ms Sindiswa Gomba

Department of Human Settlements: Ms Nonqkubela Pieters

Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison: | Ms Weziwe Tikana

Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture: | Ms Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni

Department of Social Development : | Ms Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi.

*Information provided by Office of the Premier