Intruder assaults student

A student was punched in the face when she confronted an intruder in her Sunnyside home late Tuesday morning. In a separate incident this week, in upper Fitzroy Street, a student was threatened by an intruder when she challenged him.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the Tuesday 28 May incident occurred around 11.15am in the area of upper Hill Street.

“The student awoke at the sound of the dog barking,” Govender said.

She walked into the lounge and found a tall man in a dark jacket and jersey with dark blue long pants and a dark red beanie.

“When she confronted him, he tried to run off but this brave victim caught him,” Govender said. “He grabbed hold of her and punched her several times in the face.”

The man fled when she screamed.

The young woman was traumatised but kept calm, Govender said.

In the second incident, a student living in digs at the upper end of Fitzroy Street awoke on Tuesday night to find a stranger standing next to her bed.

“He stole her cellphone and laptop,” Govender said.

“The man did not threaten her at the time, but when she followed him out in an attempt to detain him [and retrieve her belongings]he told her he would kill her.”

In the first incident, the intruder entered through a closed scullery door.

“No arrests have been made. We have a team of detectives working on this case. An appeal is made to any person who may have information on the case to contact Captain Jurgens Gouws at the Grahamstown Detectives (0824423658) or the crime stop number (0860010111). All information received will be treated with strict confidence. Callers have an option to remain anonymous,” Govender said.