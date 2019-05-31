Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
(From left) Nkosi Ludwe Siwani and Nkosi Jacob Matanzima from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders spoke to officials and community leaders in Noluthando Hall, Makhanda, in the last leg of their initiation awareness campaign on Wednesday 29 May. With them are Councillor Rami Xonxa and Sicelo Dyira, Chair and co-ordinator respectively of the Local Initiation Forum. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Traditional Leaders check in on Makana ahead of Initiation Season

By on Health & Well-being, Health & wellbeing, Municipality, NEWS, Safety

Members of the House of Traditional Leaders spoke to Makana community leaders and officials at Noluthando Hall on Tuesday 28 May. Their mission was to check the state of readiness of the municipality ahead of the 5 June launch of the Eastern Cape Initiation Season.

Makhanda was their last stop in their awareness tour of seven municipalities in the Sarah Baartman District.

Makana has had a clean safety record when it comes to initiation schools in the area, and chairperson of the Local Initiation Forum, Councillor Rami Xonxa, wants to keep it that way.

“I want to encourage parents to be involved in preparing their children for initiation and keeping an eye on them,” Xonxa said.

“Please remember that by law no child under 18 may undergo initiation, and that every initiation candidate must be registered at their local clinic, where they must also undergo a health check.”

