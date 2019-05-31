Understanding bottled water

Selling water has some requirements, but testing isn’t one of them, Kathryn Cleary discovers.

With the Makhanda (Grahamstown) water crisis ongoing, and municipal water testing results for two months earlier this year turning up less than desirable, many residents have become dependent on alternative water supplies for drinking and cooking. Whether you buy water in pre-packaged bottles, bring your own containers for refilling, or use the Fairview Spring, the difference between these options seems minimal. However, some businesses are asking what is required to sell water that is said to be safe for drinking.

The Oasis Water shop in Pepper Grove Mall publishes their water testing results on a monthly basis, but not every business does the same. The shop is part of a national company that mandates each franchise to test their product monthly with an accredited laboratory, and publish the results for customers to see.

Oasis media liaison Gerrie Swanepoel told Grocott’s Mail, “We operate within a legal framework comprised of several legislations, and additionally have our own Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) in place… Part of our own GMPs is ensuring that bacterial testing is carried out on purified water.”

Water that is sold as fit for drinking is considered to be a food product, and as such is monitored by the Department of Health in line with several pieces of legislation including the Regulations Governing Bottled Water R.718 of 2008, the Foodstuffs and Cosmetics Act 54 of 1972, the Labelling and Advertising of Foodstuffs R.146, and the Fruit Juice and Drinks Regulations R.286 of 1980.

Depending on how the water is sold, there are various requirements concerning the labelling, packaging and testing of the product. For bottled water, the mineral and chemical content of the water, as well as total dissolved solids (tds, which is measured in parts per million (ppm) and pH should be listed. For prepared waters the iron and aluminium content must also be listed on the label.

Monday, 27 May, the tds of the municipal supply in Pepper Grove Mall was more than 600 ppm. Oasis franchisee Neil Currie said this was about average. On a good day Currie said the municipal water was around 300 tds/ppm and on a bad day sometimes 800 to 1000 tds/ppm. Oasis’ reverse osmosis (RO3) filtration system lowers the tds to less than 20 ppm and, according to Oasis, rids the water of harmful bacteria and other contaminants.

In accordance with the Regulations Governing Bottled Water, the water must conform, “At all stages of production, from the source through to marketing… to the microbiological requirements for bottled water as set out in the Regulations Governing Microbiological Standards for Foodstuffs and Related Matters promulgated under the Act.”

These Regulations further state that bottled and mineral water must be free from “parasites and pathogenic organisms which may render such product unfit for human consumption”.

This includes Escherichia coli and other coliforms, and faecal streptococci in a sample of 250 millilitres; Clostridium species in a sample of 50 millilitres; and Pseudomonas aeruginosa in a sample of 250 millilitres.

These regulations do not state, however, that regular testing by an accredited laboratory is mandatory in order to ensure microbiological compliance.

With bottled water; natural mineral water and prepared water are not the same, and follow slightly different standards.

Due to natural mineral water coming from a rock or ground source, the mineral content is higher than other bottled waters.

Prepared water is any water that has been treated from a source such as a tap, and must be labelled with the purification method used. Both mineral water and prepared water must adhere to the same microbiological standards in terms of safe drinking.

Whether businesses use municipal tap water, spring water or borehole water, there is no national legislation that mandates formal testing; however, the final product must adhere to safe drinking standards.