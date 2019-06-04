Rhodes victorious over Winter Rose

Friday 24 May saw Rhodes Stallions take on Winter Rose first XV at Great Field. With Sino Ralo as captain, the Stallions were ready-set-go for a vital clash against worthy opposition.

Rhodes opened up play by kicking at the start. Immediately Winter Rose gave it all they had, continually trying to carve through the Rhodes defence. The Stallions kept strong and held their lines phase after phase in an effort to keep themselves above their opposition. After the first 10 minutes, Rhodes finally got the ball and switched on their attack. Rhodes made use of their physical forward pack to keep bashing through the gain line, and ultimately the scrum half, Cameron Amos, found space and dotted the ball over the try line.

Despite dominant play by Rhodes, the Stallions were plagued by poor discipline and defence, which led to two tries to Winter Rose as well as 3 Rhodes yellow cards, as well as a Rhodes red card. The Stallions played on despite these issues and worked to a final score of Rhodes Stallions 38 -12 Winter Rose. Rhodes try scorers were Cameron Amos, Sandile Mantantana, Ongeziwe Shumi, and Matthew Royle.

“I’m looking forward to more league games”, said Rhodes captain, Sino Ralo. “On the discipline side we are looking to work on that as a team to minimise penalties conceded because playing against bigger and better teams we’ll get punished.”