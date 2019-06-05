Five arrested in Colchester dagga bust

Five men were arrested on the N2 near Colchester last night after being caught with approximately 14kg of dagga, Police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said.

The arrests followed suspicions by Kinkelbos police members on patrol on the N2. They noticed a white Opel Kadett traveling towards Port Elizabeth at 11pm.

They pulled the vehicle off the road near Colchester and, on searching it, discovered 13 bags of dagga in the boot. The estimated street value is about R 35 000.

The men, whose ages ranged from 39 to 58, were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga. They will be appearing before the Alexandria Magistrates Court on 6 June 2019.