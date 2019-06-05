It’s cold! How you can help…

Here are two ways you can contribute to keeping someone warm and comfortable this winter. If you know of other local initiatives, please let us know and we’ll share the info!

PG CARES

PG Glass Grahamstown’s PG CARES is the company’s longest-running programme and 2019 marks their 16th year. You can drop off blankets at their Bathurst Street shop. If you’re feeling brave, you can do the Polar Plunge at Grey Dam. This year’s event at Grey Dam is on Saturday 22 June at 7.30am. PG Glass will as usual provide hot chocolate afterwards to all participants, and in exchange you’re invited to bring blankets to the event to donate to the campaign.