Easy wins for OC and Rhodes

Old Collegians continued their unbeaten run in the Sedru Regional League, while Rhodes, Kowie, Lily White and Klipfontein all recorded victories.

The eights round of matches of the Sedru Regional League took place last weekend. Matches were moved from the Mickey Yili Grounds to Rhodes and Oval due to fields in Joza being unplayable.

Rhodes vs Wanderers

Friday evening at Rhodes Great Field saw the students continued their winning form with a bonus point 42-5 win over bottom of the log Wanderers, who are also struggling with their form this season.

Due to the exams, this is normally a difficult period for Rhodes to put a side together on match day. But they managed to score six tries after leading 24-5 at halftime. Stallions’ backline were on fire, while their forwards dominated the scrums and line-outs. Wanderers could only score one try and were unable to put points on the board in the second half. Rhodes Stallions continued where they left off in the first half and ended off matters in style. Rhodes Stallions Head Coach Qondani Carlos Katywa highlighted fitness and defence as a concern for his team and is looking to work on these. “We deserve actually more than what we ended up with today but are happy to take the win,” Katywa said. “Cameron Amos and Josh Parsons scored brilliant tries and played well, and also received good support,” he said.

OC vs Swallows

OC are still unbeaten in the league and are currently the log leaders. They extended their lead on the log with a trashing 77-5 win over the young and struggling Swallows side at the Oval on Saturday. OC scored 13 beautiful tries in an entertaining rugby match. OC were in full control and are definitely a side to be beaten. They scored their bonus point try in the first half already as their speedy and explosive backs ran the ball from within their own 22m area. Swallows defence was lacking and saw them executing missed tackles at regular intervals. The one-sided affair saw Old Collegians play with tremendous confidence that resulted in long-distance tries. In the end, OC hammered their counterparts in a try fest and one-sided affair. Siyabonga Tsetse Mahapi of OC complimented his team for their a dominant performance. He said the all important bonus point win ensured their lead at the log and they were hoping to stay on top.

Kowie United vs Eastern

Kowie earned a hard-fought 21-14 win over a defiant and spirited Eastern side at the Station Hill Sports Ground on Saturday. The home side lead 12-7 at half time. Kowie went into the game with a positive mindset after their Coastal Derby win against Klipfontein the previous weekend. The home side defended for the first 20 minutes of the game as Eastern drew first blood. Eastern scored first and had an early advantage. Eastern lifted the tempo in the first half but later could not keep up. Kowie took advantage and used their fitness to hit back with a try by Preston Jacobs. Kowie received a penalty try at the stroke of halftime after a deliberate knock-on by Eastern when Sheldon Nelson’s brilliant line break took them close to the try line. That was also the halftime score of 12-7 in favour of Kowie.

Eastern struck first in the second half to gave them a 14-12 lead. The Grahamstown side looked dangerous with ball in hand using their powerful forwards to set up phases. Kowie then pushed the tempo as Eastern gave away three kickable penalties that were successfully slotted by Sheldon Nelson. That gave them a 21-14 win in the end.

“The game ended pretty well for both teams, as we are happy with the four points,” said Kowie Coach Kirt Wessels. “We are climbing the log and we are aiming to secure bonus points wins which we know won’t be easy either. I’m pleased with the players’ performance – especially flanker Fazel Daniels who produced a Man of the Match performance.”

Ndlambe Tigers vs Klipfontein

Klipfontein secured a narrow 10-5 win in Port Alfred against the newcomers. It was an evenly contested affair which could have gone either way. It was hard, brutal and very physical. Klipfontein edged with a late try in the end to win. Klipfontein are very happy with the win and iare now looking forward to their next league clash against Eastern in Makhanda.