Sport against crime to launch holidays

Youth crime prevention campaign and Sport Extravaganza for high school learners to take place at Fingo Soccer City on the 15th of June 2019. Kamvelihle Netjies reports

As the month of June is a youth month, the Department of Sport, Recreation, Art and Culture has cooperated with a number of Governmental and local stakeholders in creating a crime prevention campaign for the youth of Makhanda. This comes after high reports of crime around Makhanda involving youth. The event serves as a way to talk with the youth, and encourage them to stay away from crime and illegal substances.

For the event there is a number of activities that are put in place for youth to participate in. These include aerobics, a fun run which will start in front of the Cathedral in High Street up to Fingo Square, as well as soccer, netball, and much more. The target is to have an estimate of 200 participants from different local high schools.

Each of the stakeholders have their own role to play in the management and progress of the event. Naming a few, the Department of Safety, Traffic Department and SAPS will be responsible for monitoring cars entering and departing on the N2 for the fun run.

The Makana Boxing Club will be responsible for providing a boxing ring and participants. This is to ensure the safety of all children, particularly those who are inexperienced boxers.

Makana Municipality will take care of cleaning Soccer City, providing transport and more.

The Department of Health will be distributing sanitary towels, and providing HIV testing and other services.

For the transportation of participants from their schools to the event, the Army will provide a bus to make sure that all the targeted participants are there on time.

Rhodes Community Engagement together with some of Human Kinetics and Ergonomics students will be mentoring the youth on how they should take care of their mental health and wellness, and how to stay physically fit.

As the event is about the youth, the Makhanda Marimba Band is put in place not only for entertainment but as a way of mentoring and inspiring others to participate in things that will keep them away from crime and illegal substances. Rhodes Music Radio will also be broadcasting live at the event.