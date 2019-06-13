Amatola Water helps residents save water

Last week Amatola Water and Amanzi were out on the streets and at Shoprite Mall to give out pamphlets about saving water. They were accompany by the Makana communications team.

“The little we have we must conserve it for the next generation”, said Lameki Jumba, Communication Officer. Amanda Oostehuizen who is unemployed said, “I think it’s good so that people can be aware, because water is scarce”.

Nosisa Sogayise, Stakeholder and Communication Manager for Amatola, encouraged people to save water, she also mentioned that the capacity of water produced in the area had increased people still must save.

From there the crew went to Tantyi Lower Primary school to teach the youth about how to save water. The kids were asked questions after the talk and those who got them correct were provided with gifts of pens. From there they went to Extension 5 to put blocks in the toilet which they said helps to reduce the amount of water that is being used to flush.