Graeme takes Bailey Cup

The Bailey Cup is a trophy is contested by Graeme College, Kingswood College, St Andrew’s College, and Port Alfred High School at an annual tournament. From each school, only one pair per age group plays a match against the corresponding age group of each school. At the end of the morning, all the game results are added up to decide the winner.

In the event played on Sunday 26 May, Graeme College was the winner, winning 109 games. Next were Kingswood (89 games), St Andrew’s College (74) and Port Alfred High School (58).

The teams representing Graeme College this year were:

U10: Kits McConnachie and C-J Jeggels

U12: Andrew Muir and Rhys Wiblin

U14: Ethan Beyleveld and Steven du Preez

U16: David Tyson and Johan Swart

Open: Aaron Richardson and Tristan Pullen