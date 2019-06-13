Schools players selected for EP Squash

On Friday 31 May evening, EP Schools Squash held its annual prize-giving, with the announcement of the EP Squash Teams for the various age-group interprovincial tournaments to be held from 15-19 June 2019. Guest speaker at the prize giving was Old Kingswoodian Alan Glover.

Makhanda schools players in EP Squash U19 Boys A Team Garwin Dampies (Graeme College) U19 Boys B Team Dale Pote (Graeme College) Keegan Botha (Port Alfred High) U19 Girls A Team Caitlin Bell (Kingswood) Age Group Champion Kuhle Gontshi (Kingswood) Carolina da Costa (Kingswood) U16 Boys A Team Ethan Richardson (Grey) U16 Girls A Team Erin Powers (DSG) Age Group Champion Lise-Mari Coetzee (Port Alfred High) U14 Boys A Team Ethan Beyleveld (Graeme College) U13 Boys A Team Morgan Baxter (Kingswood) U13 Boys B Team Angus Brown (Kingswood) Lourens Coetzee (Port Alfred High) U13 Girls A Team Rosalie Reid (Kingswood) U11 Boys A Team Juan van der Merwe (Port Alfred High) Chris Zimmerman (Graeme College) U11 Boys B Team Eli Wood (Port Alfred High) Devon Marechal (Graeme College)