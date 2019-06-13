Schools players selected for EP Squash

On Friday 31 May evening, EP Schools Squash held its annual prize-giving, with the announcement of the EP Squash Teams for the various age-group interprovincial tournaments to be held from 15-19 June 2019. Guest speaker at the prize giving was Old Kingswoodian Alan Glover.
Makhanda schools players in EP Squash
U19 Boys A Team
Garwin Dampies (Graeme College)
U19 Boys B Team
Dale Pote (Graeme College)
Keegan Botha (Port Alfred High)
U19 Girls A Team
Caitlin Bell (Kingswood) Age Group Champion
Kuhle Gontshi (Kingswood)
Carolina da Costa (Kingswood)
U16 Boys A Team
Ethan Richardson (Grey)
U16 Girls A Team
Erin Powers (DSG) Age Group Champion
Lise-Mari Coetzee (Port Alfred High)
U14 Boys A Team
Ethan Beyleveld (Graeme College)
U13 Boys A Team
Morgan Baxter (Kingswood)
U13 Boys B Team
Angus Brown (Kingswood)
Lourens Coetzee (Port Alfred High)
U13 Girls A Team
Rosalie Reid (Kingswood)
U11 Boys A Team
Juan van der Merwe (Port Alfred High)
Chris Zimmerman (Graeme College)
U11 Boys B Team
Eli Wood (Port Alfred High)
Devon Marechal (Graeme College)