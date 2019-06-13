Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
DSG, Kingswood and Port Alfred High squash players selected to the Eastern Province team. Photo supplied

Schools players selected for EP Squash

By on News, SPORT

Graeme College squash players selected for Eastern Province teams with Headmaster Kevin Watson are (back left) Garwin Dampies – U19A, Dale Pote – U19B, Ethan Beyleveld – U14A. Front left: Devon Marechal – U11B, Christopher Zimmerman – U11A. Photo: Supplied

 

On Friday 31 May evening, EP Schools Squash held its annual prize-giving, with the announcement of the EP Squash Teams for the various age-group interprovincial tournaments to be held from 15-19 June 2019. Guest speaker at the prize giving was Old Kingswoodian Alan Glover.

 

 

 

Makhanda schools players in EP Squash

U19 Boys A Team

Garwin Dampies (Graeme College)

U19 Boys B Team

Dale Pote (Graeme College)

Keegan Botha (Port Alfred High)

U19 Girls A Team

Caitlin Bell (Kingswood) Age Group Champion

Kuhle Gontshi (Kingswood)

Carolina da Costa (Kingswood)

U16 Boys A Team

Ethan Richardson (Grey)

U16 Girls A Team

Erin Powers (DSG) Age Group Champion

Lise-Mari Coetzee (Port Alfred High)

U14 Boys A Team

Ethan Beyleveld (Graeme College)

U13 Boys A Team

Morgan Baxter (Kingswood)

U13 Boys B Team

Angus Brown (Kingswood)

Lourens Coetzee (Port Alfred High)

U13 Girls A Team

Rosalie Reid (Kingswood)

U11 Boys A Team

Juan van der Merwe (Port Alfred High)

Chris Zimmerman (Graeme College)

U11 Boys B Team

Eli Wood (Port Alfred High)

Devon Marechal (Graeme College)

