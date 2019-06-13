Teams play hard at JD Dlepu

It was a beautiful weekend for the local football fans who witnessed some great action at JD Dlepu stadium. On Saturday, 1 June, there were two first division clashes that saw 6 SAI Army team showing up the Mighty Chiefs by five goals to two while Grahamstown United defeated Golden brothers 7-2.

In the Premier division Newseekers beat Future Stars by 5-2 while Riebeeck City won with a walkover against XI Attackers. In the main game of the day log, leaders Makana Pillars, faced off with Love and Peace.

The game started with both teams pushing forward trying to find an early goal. The youthful Love and Peace side made their intentions very clear when a well struck shot hit the crossbar with the goal keeper well beaten. This stunned Pillars into action and they started stringing passes together and dominated the midfield battle and they were rewarded with less than fifteen minutes left in the first half.

A well struck shot just few metres outside the eighteen area left the Love and Peace goalie for dead and all that he could do was just to watch the ball fly into the back of the net to give Pillars a well deserved lead.

Pillars took their lead to the half-time break. In the second half Love and Peace pushed even harder and created a lot of problems for their opponents’s defence who struggled with Love and Peace’s pace.

Love and Peace finally got clear on goal when one of their strikers ran into a well placed through pass only to be pulled back by one of the Pillars defenders which left the referee with no choice and pointed to the spot. The spot kick was calmly slotted home to level the score.

The game became even more interesting as both teams tried to find the winner. Love and Peace had more clear cut chances to bury the game but failed to make use of them and were made to pay with only twelve minutes left in the game when a well taken free kick just outside the box found the back of the net.

Pillars held on until the final whistle while cementing their position on top of the log making it difficult for the chasing pack to catch up with them. Sunday results Pillars 2- Young Killers 1.

NT City 4- Newseekers 1

Future Stars 2- Riebeeck City 4

Callies 0- Attackers 5

Love and Peace 2- Jacaranda 2

Cameroon 2- Sophia 5