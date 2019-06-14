Brookshaw Thank You

Brookshaw Home would like to thank the amazing folk of Makhanda (Grahamstown) who supported our annual Fete on Saturday 8 June and in particular the following generous sponsors:
Pieter Burger (We Move It)
Monika Gaybba (IPC)
Pick n Pay
Rotary Club of Grahamstown
Rotary Anns
Siyakubonga (Ronel Mostert)
NG Kerk
Naartjie Moss
Salem Music Group
The Milestones
Videotronic
Eastern Province Caterers
Stall Holders and all who gave generously of their time
All Residents of Brookshaw Home
We raised an awesome amount of R30,000.00 for our Frail Care Centre.
The Friends of Brookshaw Home – Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given of the Friends of Brookshaw Home Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 14h00 at Brookshaw Home
AGENDA:
- Minutes of meeting held on 27th June 2018 and matters arising
- Chairperson and Committee annual report
- Financial Report and presentation of the 2018/2019 financial statements
- Appointment of Auditors
- General
Winner of the grocery hamper – Mrs Val Searle
Winner of the quilt – Mr Reg Arnold
Winner for the karoo lamb – Mrs Dot Davies-Coleman (Who has donated it to the residents of Brookshaw for a Sunday lunch).
Winner of the sweetie jar – Mrs Lisa Gaybba
The Teddy naming competition has resulted in him being called “Brooke Bear” – thanks to Liesl Foss for donating him to us.
With kind regards,
Roslyn Parker
Administrator : Brookshaw Home
Brookshaw Home