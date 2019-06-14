Brookshaw Thank You

Brookshaw Home would like to thank the amazing folk of Makhanda (Grahamstown) who supported our annual Fete on Saturday 8 June and in particular the following generous sponsors:

Pieter Burger (We Move It)

Monika Gaybba (IPC)

Pick n Pay

Rotary Club of Grahamstown

Rotary Anns

Siyakubonga (Ronel Mostert)

NG Kerk

Naartjie Moss

Salem Music Group

The Milestones

Videotronic

Eastern Province Caterers

Stall Holders and all who gave generously of their time

All Residents of Brookshaw Home

We raised an awesome amount of R30,000.00 for our Frail Care Centre.

The Friends of Brookshaw Home – Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Friends of Brookshaw Home Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 14h00 at Brookshaw Home

AGENDA:

Minutes of meeting held on 27th June 2018 and matters arising Chairperson and Committee annual report Financial Report and presentation of the 2018/2019 financial statements Appointment of Auditors General

Winner of the grocery hamper – Mrs Val Searle

Winner of the quilt – Mr Reg Arnold

Winner for the karoo lamb – Mrs Dot Davies-Coleman (Who has donated it to the residents of Brookshaw for a Sunday lunch).

Winner of the sweetie jar – Mrs Lisa Gaybba

The Teddy naming competition has resulted in him being called “Brooke Bear” – thanks to Liesl Foss for donating him to us.

With kind regards,

Roslyn Parker

Administrator : Brookshaw Home

With kind regards,

Louisa White & Roslyn Parker

Brookshaw Home