Police search for elderly Alicedale couple’s attackers

The police have appealed for any information that could lead to the arrest of two men who assaulted and robbed an elderly Alicedale couple last night. The couple, in their late 70s, were robbed at their home around 10.30pm on 13 June 2019, according to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Thonjeni.

“The victims were asleep, with both doors of their house locked,” Thonjeni said. “Two males with faces covered and hands in gloves gained access to their house armed with firearms and began assaulting the two victims, demanding money while hurling threats and insults at them.

“No shots were fired during this ordeal. The suspects ransacked the house and managed to open the safe where they took an undisclosed amount of money. Both suspects fled the scene are still at large.”

Thonjeni said the victims were both taken to Settlers Hospital for trauma counselling and medical treatment for their injuries.

“Police detectives and other role-players were despatched to comb the scene for clues that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack and assault of the elderly and called on the police to investigate the attack and leave no stone unturned.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to the couple, senior citizens and adults who should be enjoying their pension and fruits of their toil instead of being attacked and robbed of their hard earned money. My instruction to the detectives is clear, follow all the leads in your investigation and ensure that anyone behind this callous attack is arrested and have their day in a court of law,” she emphasised.

The police appeal to any member of the public who has any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects behind this attack to contact the Detective Investigation Officer, WO Quinton Arnolds at 042 2311 154 or 083 601 5680.

Anyone who has any information about any crime may contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.