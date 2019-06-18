St Andrew’s edge Kingswood in K-Day epic

St Andrew’s College 1st XV pipped Kingswood 1st XV 21-20 in a gripping K-Day encounter at City Lord’s in Kingswood College on Saturday.
The win is the visitors’ fifth from the previous seven K-Day encounters, with Kingswood’s last victory coming in a 34-22 triumph in 2016.
Kingswood, celebrating the school’s 125th anniversary this year, had won 10 of their 15 matches this season ahead of Saturday’s clash. Despite a monumental defensive effort, they were ultimately outdone by ill-discipline and a relentless St Andrew’s attack.
SAC were rewarded for their fine form in 2019 with four of their players selected to represent Eastern Province at the upcoming Craven Week, and another four set to partake in the Academy Week. Theirs is a side brimming with confidence, with Saturday’s result marking their 13th win in 16 matches so far this season.
The hosts broke the deadlock early on after capitalising on a SAC error which saw Matt Pritchard barge his way over.
A Bryce Collins penalty extended Kingswood’s advantage before Benjamin Aliker struck back for the boys in blue.
St Andrew’s malfunctioning lineout prevented them from gaining a clear foothold in the contest, with Kingswood continually allowed to get out of jail.
Still though, Guy Rushmere added two penalties as St Andrew’s took a narrow 11-10 lead into the break.
A converted Rushmere try early in the second-half gave his side some breathing room, but an illegal Bame Malesu tackle soon thereafter allowed Collins to narrow the deficit from the tee, as the big prop saw yellow.
Kingswood hit back again as fullback Nigel Tinarwo gathered a probing grubber to level the scores, with Collins’ excellent touchline conversion edging his team ahead to rapturous applause from their school.
Unfortunately for the home support, St Andrew’s seemed to spark into life from the ensuing kick-off and launched a series of attacks deep inside Kingswood territory. The hosts defended manfully for long periods before Joshua von Holdt became the second tighthead of the day to receive yellow for a dangerous hit.
Rushmere stepped up to put his side ahead and seal the result.
In other results, the U/16As played to a thrilling 16-all draw while Kingswood were offered some respite in the form of their U/14As who triumphed 22-19 earlier in the day.
Kingswood 1st XV next face Clifton School while St Andrew’s travel to Marlow Agricultural School.
1st XV scores
Kingswood College:
Tries – Pritchard, Tinarwo
Cons – Collins (2)
Pens – Collins (2)
Yellow card: von Holdt
St Andrew’s College:
Tries – Aliker, Rushmere
Cons – Rushmere
Pens – Rushmere (3)
Yellow card – Bame Malesu
Teams
Kingswood College 1st XV
1. Matt Pritchard
2. Jordan McCreath-Lombard
3. Joshua von Holdt
4. Zach Toerien
5. Aidan Chamberlain
6. Dom Shone
7. Jack Mills (Capt.)
8. Duncan Krige
9. Nick Lawson-Smith
10. Bryce Collins
11. Brendan Muchopa
12. Chad Ehrke
13. Abongile Klaas
14. Matthew Pieterse
15. Nigel Tinarwo
St Andrew’s College 1st XV
1. Basi Malesu
2. Christopher Poole (Capt.)
3. Bame Malesu
4. Brayden Barratt
5. Matthew Hillary
6. Dylan Wilson
7. Buhle Matshaya
8. Miles Danckwerts
9. Sinjin Broad
10. Guy Rushmere
11. Benjamin Aliker
12. Dylan Bowker
13. Ryan Ford
14. Jason Thomas
15. Lloyd Koster
Results
1st XV – Kingswood College 20-21 St Andrew’s College
2nd XV – Kingswood College 3-36 St Andrew’s College
3rd XV – Kingswood College 5-48 St Andrew’s College
Kingswood College 4th XV 10-35 St Andrew’s College 5th XV
U/16A – Kingswood College 19-19 St Andrew’s College
U/15A – Kingswood College 0-66 St Andrew’s College
U/14A – Kingswood College 22-19 St Andrew’s College
U/14B – Kingswood College 0-38 St Andrew’s College
U/14C – Kingswood College 0-52 St Andrew’s College
Past six K-Day 1st XV rugby results
2018: St Andrew’s 24-5 Kingswood
2017: St Andrew’s 72-5 Kingswood
2016: Kingswood 34-22 St Andrew’s
2015: St Andrew’s 19-20 Kingswood
2014: St Andrew’s 42-28 Kingswood
2013: St Andrew’s 46-23 Kingswood