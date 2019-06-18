St Andrew’s edge Kingswood in K-Day epic

St Andrew’s College 1st XV pipped Kingswood 1st XV 21-20 in a gripping K-Day encounter at City Lord’s in Kingswood College on Saturday.

The win is the visitors’ fifth from the previous seven K-Day encounters, with Kingswood’s last victory coming in a 34-22 triumph in 2016.

Kingswood, celebrating the school’s 125th anniversary this year, had won 10 of their 15 matches this season ahead of Saturday’s clash. Despite a monumental defensive effort, they were ultimately outdone by ill-discipline and a relentless St Andrew’s attack.

SAC were rewarded for their fine form in 2019 with four of their players selected to represent Eastern Province at the upcoming Craven Week, and another four set to partake in the Academy Week. Theirs is a side brimming with confidence, with Saturday’s result marking their 13th win in 16 matches so far this season.

The hosts broke the deadlock early on after capitalising on a SAC error which saw Matt Pritchard barge his way over.

A Bryce Collins penalty extended Kingswood’s advantage before Benjamin Aliker struck back for the boys in blue.

St Andrew’s malfunctioning lineout prevented them from gaining a clear foothold in the contest, with Kingswood continually allowed to get out of jail.

Still though, Guy Rushmere added two penalties as St Andrew’s took a narrow 11-10 lead into the break.

A converted Rushmere try early in the second-half gave his side some breathing room, but an illegal Bame Malesu tackle soon thereafter allowed Collins to narrow the deficit from the tee, as the big prop saw yellow.

Kingswood hit back again as fullback Nigel Tinarwo gathered a probing grubber to level the scores, with Collins’ excellent touchline conversion edging his team ahead to rapturous applause from their school.

Unfortunately for the home support, St Andrew’s seemed to spark into life from the ensuing kick-off and launched a series of attacks deep inside Kingswood territory. The hosts defended manfully for long periods before Joshua von Holdt became the second tighthead of the day to receive yellow for a dangerous hit.

Rushmere stepped up to put his side ahead and seal the result.

In other results, the U/16As played to a thrilling 16-all draw while Kingswood were offered some respite in the form of their U/14As who triumphed 22-19 earlier in the day.

Kingswood 1st XV next face Clifton School while St Andrew’s travel to Marlow Agricultural School.

1st XV scores

Kingswood College:

Tries – Pritchard, Tinarwo

Cons – Collins (2)

Pens – Collins (2)

Yellow card: von Holdt

St Andrew’s College:

Tries – Aliker, Rushmere

Cons – Rushmere

Pens – Rushmere (3)

Yellow card – Bame Malesu

Teams

Kingswood College 1st XV

1. Matt Pritchard

2. Jordan McCreath-Lombard

3. Joshua von Holdt

4. Zach Toerien

5. Aidan Chamberlain

6. Dom Shone

7. Jack Mills (Capt.)

8. Duncan Krige

9. Nick Lawson-Smith

10. Bryce Collins

11. Brendan Muchopa

12. Chad Ehrke

13. Abongile Klaas

14. Matthew Pieterse

15. Nigel Tinarwo

St Andrew’s College 1st XV

1. Basi Malesu

2. Christopher Poole (Capt.)

3. Bame Malesu

4. Brayden Barratt

5. Matthew Hillary

6. Dylan Wilson

7. Buhle Matshaya

8. Miles Danckwerts

9. Sinjin Broad

10. Guy Rushmere

11. Benjamin Aliker

12. Dylan Bowker

13. Ryan Ford

14. Jason Thomas

15. Lloyd Koster

Results

1st XV – Kingswood College 20-21 St Andrew’s College

2nd XV – Kingswood College 3-36 St Andrew’s College

3rd XV – Kingswood College 5-48 St Andrew’s College

Kingswood College 4th XV 10-35 St Andrew’s College 5th XV

U/16A – Kingswood College 19-19 St Andrew’s College

U/15A – Kingswood College 0-66 St Andrew’s College

U/14A – Kingswood College 22-19 St Andrew’s College

U/14B – Kingswood College 0-38 St Andrew’s College

U/14C – Kingswood College 0-52 St Andrew’s College

Past six K-Day 1st XV rugby results

2018: St Andrew’s 24-5 Kingswood

2017: St Andrew’s 72-5 Kingswood

2016: Kingswood 34-22 St Andrew’s

2015: St Andrew’s 19-20 Kingswood

2014: St Andrew’s 42-28 Kingswood

2013: St Andrew’s 46-23 Kingswood