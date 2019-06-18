Thirteen injured in crashes

Ten people were taken to hospital with serious to minor injuries following a collision between a taxi and a sedan vehicle in Makhanda (Grahamstown) shortly before midday on Tuesday 18 June. Earlier, three people sustained serious injuries when their vehicle crashed into an overturned truck in thick mist on the N2 outside the town. The road remained closed for three hours while emergency services cleared the scene.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed 10 people were injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan vehicle shortly before midday today on upper Dr Jacob Zuma Drive (Raglan Road).

“Details of how the accident happened are sketchy,” Binqose said.

The taxi overturned opposite the clay cliffs below Hlalani and passers-by reported seeing passengers being pulled out of the vehicle.

An articulated truck en route from Durban and travelling towards Port Elizabeth overturned 15km outside Makhanda on the N2 from East London/ Peddie.

“The drive lost control in poor visibility,” Binqose said. “Thankfully at the time there was no other vehicle involved and the truck driver, who was carrying a cargo of blankets, sustained minor injuries.”

However, a secondary accident resulted in some serious injuries.

“A VW Polo drove into the side of the truck. Thankfully the driver saw it and slowed down, but it was too late to stop,” Binqose said.

The driver and two passengers sustained injuries varying in seriousness.

“A woman passenger sustained multiple fractures, including a broken arm.”

All involved were taken to hospital for treatment. The road remained closed for three hours while emergency services cleared the scene.