Tyremart Len’s Auto – driving the change

Tyremart Len’s Auto is one of the businesses at the heart of an exciting revamp of the Bathurst/ Dundas Street precinct in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

The company recently moved from its Bathurst Street shop, where it operated for 13 years, around the corner to 6 Dundas Street. With the move and rebranding came some exciting changes. The core business of tyres, wheels, shocks and brakes is still what Tyremart Len’s Auto’s customers are coming for. But now they’re getting a lot more.

It starts with driving into a part of town that’s safe and welcoming. From fixing potholes to painting parking lines on faded Dundas Street, it’s all happening, thanks to a group of committed business owners in the area. They’ve been chipping in to pay for tar, paint and other materials required to keep the area clean, tidy and clearly marked. And they’ve worked in partnership with Makana Municipality wherever they could, to provide the person power.

Tyremart Len’s Auto owner Robert van der Merwe is part of the driving force behind the area clean-up.

Mounted outside Tyremart Len’s Auto are security cameras to monitor the area, as well as day-night lighting. What was formerly a no-go area behind Clicks is already a clean, secure space.

Inside the spacious Tyremart Len’s Auto premises is safe customer parking.

Light and airy workshops, neatly laid out around the large courtyard, are ordered and clean as a new pin, with state-of-the-art technology installed.

Inside the tyre storeroom are neat rows of the wide range that the Tyremart franchise sells, including Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli, BFGoodrich, Dunlop and Falken.

Step into the reception area and you’re greeted by the welcoming sight of tables and chairs, and the Koffie Shack counter, where baristo Nceba Matiwana will make you a mean espresso, or a soothing cappuccino.

On your way out, stop at AquaPure to replenish your stocks of drinking water.

And if your car doesn’t need a wash, at least stop and marvel at the ingenious and responsible water-recycling system that’s used to operate Aqua-Valet – entrepreneur Thoko Ngculu’s car-wash-with-a-conscience.

