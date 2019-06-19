Rhodes Archers bring back medals from 2019 SA National Championships

Rhodes University Archery Club Team members once again did very well at the 2019 SA National Championships held at Marks Park Sports Club in Johannesburg from 19th to 21st of April. The championships comprised of a 1440 round, a 720 round with eliminations, as well as university, provincial and mixed team events.

The Rhodes Archery Team included Lance Ho, Matthew Barwick, Kizito Mukasa, James McAlpine and Gareth Ross competing in the Compound Men division, Derryn Nel in Compound Women, Yashin Naidoo in Recurve Junior Men and Trevor Rochat in Recurve Limited.

Yashin Naidoo won the Recurve Junior Men SA National Champion title and bronze for the 720 elimination match. He was also awarded his South African National Colours for archery.

Kizito Mukasa and Derryn Nel won silver in the University Mixed Team event. The Provincial Compound Team comprising of Matthew Barwick, James McAlpine and Gareth Ross narrowly missed bronze by one point in a tough match against Gauteng. The Provincial Mixed Team made up of Lance Ho and Derryn Nel also just missed out on bronze in another closely contested match.