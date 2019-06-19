Thinking on your feet

By Ruth Woudstra

How much time do you spend thinking about your feet? Unless you are on your feet all day, probably not that much. And yet, our feet house over 7000 nerve endings, and may just hold the key to healing.

Reflexologist Dawn Turner has been practicing this modality since the 1980’s, and more recently acupressure has added depth to her healing practice.

Acupressure works deeps into the cells, unblocking trapped energy and assisting with the natural energy flow in the body.

Since the organs of the body correspond with reflex points in our feet, it is possible to heal various ailments through acupressure. Your big toes, for instance, correspond with your head and neck. Massaging or pressing on the big toe area therefore works on head and neck issues. Pressure points are found throughout the body, so a headache, for example, can be relieved by massaging the temples.

According to Dawn, reflexology is the cheapest way to ensure and maintain the health of your family in the long run. However, as seen above, there are also simple ways of practicing acupressure on your own body. With the erratic changes of temperature we are currently experiencing, many of us suffer from sore throats, coughing or hoarseness. If you have any of these symptoms, simply massage the oesophagus. Pressing both nostrils seven times is also good for colds and sinus. According to Dawn, drinking plenty of warm water with lemon, honey, and a knob of grated or sliced ginger also helps to relieve and clear the symptoms of flu.

Nutrition plays a vital role in Dawn’s healing, so much of her focus is on looking at ways of detoxing and alkalising the body. “Once the body is alkaline, no disease can survive,” she says, adding that the body is fully capable of healing itself.

So, next time you give your feet a thought, consider this: these two extremities may well be the gateway to good health in general, and the cure for certain health complaints in particular.