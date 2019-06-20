B-BBEE conference in East London next week

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission will host the second leg of its provincial conferences at the East London International Convention Centre on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 from 9am.

The provincial conference, whose primary aim focuses on educating citizens and businesses on benefits and advantages of B-BBEE follows the successful hosting of the first provincial conference in Mpumalanga last week, which was attended by more than 500 people.

The provincial conferences are part of the major education and awareness programme to educate, create awareness, and showcase services of the B-BBEE Commission and various related government entities that are tailor made to assist businesses, especially Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and previously disadvantaged individuals, to participate meaningfully in the South African economy.

The B-BBEE Commissioner, Zodwa Ntuli says the B-BBEE Commission is committed and will continuously communicate with the public on various aspects of the B-BBEE Act that would enlighten South Africans to identify instances where they are being exploited as fronts and prevent these practices. They will also be able to identify empowerment opportunities such as enterprise and skills development programmes.

“Given that we do not have provincial offices, these provincial conferences are a step to reach out to South Africans and equip them with knowledge on B-BBEE. The more informed businesses and citizens there are, the closer we will get in achieving the intended economic transformation. The level of attendance at the Mpumalanga conference is an indication that more sessions are needed,” said Ntuli.

Departments and entities that will form part of the conferences include Departments of Small Business Development, National Treasury, Labour, Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC), Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), South African Revenue Service (SARS), Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).