Register to vote for Ward 12 by-election

Voter registration will take place this weekend, 22 and 23 June 2019 in Makana Municipality ahead of the Ward 12 by-election on 7 August. Makana is one of three Eastern Cape municipalities where there will be by-elections on that date. The others are Mnquma Local Municipality (Ward 21) and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (Ward 10).

The electoral commission has called on residents in these wards to ensure they are registered in order to participate in the by elections on 7 August 2019. Voting stations within the affected wards will be open for registration from 8am to 5pm on both days, 22 and 23 June 2019.

The voting station for Ward 12 (and therefore where you register) is the Steve Biko building on the Rhodes University campus. It’s a criminal offence to register in a ward where you don’t live.

The vacancies have occurred due to the resignation of the ward councillors in Enoch Mgijima and Makana Municipalities and in the Mnquma Municipality due to the passing away of the ward councillor.

The wards in Enoch Mgijima and Makana were held by DA councillors and in Mnquma Municipality the late councillor was from the ANC.

In the Mnquma municipality there are currently 3846 registered voters, Enoch Mgijima

4652 registered voters and Makana 3428 registered voters.

In order to be able to vote you need to be a registered voter and to bring your green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or a valid temporary identity certificate with to the voting station.