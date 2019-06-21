Be still and know musical event returning to Spiritfest

BY SAMANTHA CAROLUS

Once again, the Rocher family will bring to Spiritfest a mix of trios, duets and solos with the sounds of organ, piano, violin and viola.

Music has always been a very prominent feature in the Rocher Home.

Cornelia (14) who has been playing since the age of 9 says “playing is my favourite thing to do, it is definitely way above studying”, and will be playing the viola. Cornelia’s younger brother Julius (13) has been playing the violin since he was 8 years old. Salomie, their mother, will be playing both the organ and the piano, which she began at the young age of three years old. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Music Education from Stellenbosch and is currently the piano teacher at the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Grahamstown. Conrad, her husband, will be playing the violin. The family has put many hours into preparing for the musical event, with Salomie writing the majority of the arrangements, matching each member’s solo musical pieces to their abilities and taste.

The family started playing in church at the end of 2017 at their Christmas service and then continued to play at special church events. Salomie notes that both Cornelia and Julius are part of music ensembles at their schools, the DSG and Saint Andrews College in Grahamstown respectively, and explains that this event will allow for them to both be challenged and extended as they will play their own solos.

During the ‘Be still and Know’ musical recital event, different Taizé hymns will be played.

Solos will include Ave Maria (violin) by JS Bach/Gounod, 1st movement for Concerto in G major (viola) by Telemann, Arrangement of JS Bach's Flute Sonata in E major (2nd movement) for organ, and Salut d'Amour (violin) by Elgar. Some of the songs which will be played are Christian hymns, such as Take my life and let it be, As the deer, Jesus, remember me and Confitemini Domino (Praise the Lord). A duet for violin and viola will also be in the program, namely the 3rd movement from Telemann's Sonata in G major.

Conrad and Salomie explain that Taizé hymns consist of the same short song repeated over and over with variations, and stated that the event will feature contemplative as well as instrumental hymns.

This promises to be an absorbing musical performance, played by a talented musical family.

Be sure to catch the Rocher family and ‘Be still and Know’ on Sunday 30 June and Tuesday 2 July from 12:00–12:40 at the NG Kerk on the corner of Hill and Market Streets.

For more about Spiritfest see http://www.grahamstowncathedral.org/spiritfest

Facebook: facebook.com/spiritfest.grahamstown

Instagram: @spiritfest_naf

Twitter: @SpiritfestGtown