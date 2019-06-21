Kingswood celebrates school safety hero

Kingswood College celebrated Hi-Tec security guard Mini Meyer Dial on Monday morning with a naming ceremony to honour his role at the Junior School. Dial, as he is affectionately known, has worked as part of the Kingswood team for a number of years and in that time he has made a huge impact. ‘We all have contact with Dial on a daily basis, whether it be crossing the road, or passing him at the Music School or seeing him accompanying children to their various destinations,’ said Junior School Head James Hough. ‘Dial has always taken his role very seriously, but so much more than this, he has shown genuine care and concern for every one of us at Kingswood. Dial brightens everyone’s day with his friendly demeanour. He also has a tremendous ability to address everyone by name! For this reason we have renamed the crossing at the Junior School to Dial’s Crossing.’