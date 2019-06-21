SAPS seek assistance with body identification

The South African Police Service in Seafield are seeking the assistance of any person who may be able to assist with the identification of a body.

During November 2018 the body of an African Male was found in the Kleinemond river near Port Alfred.

The body was in a state of decomposition, but the male is estimated to be in his late twenties. The SAPS are seeking the assistance of any person who may be aware of a person who may have gone missing in the area around the time that the body was recovered. Several enquiries have been made without any success. The body is currently at the mortuary in Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Any person who may be able to offer assistance to contact Sergeant Mablayi on 0824423814 if Seafield Detective Service.