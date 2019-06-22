Stallions fall to OC in stunner

Old Collegians (OC) 1st XV rugby side continued their unbeaten record in the SEDRU Regional League. They stunned the Rhodes Stallions with a 27-22 win at Great Field, Rhodes last Friday night – the last games of the first round.

OC extended their lead at the top of the log standings, the only unbeaten side in the league thus far. They are now on top with 34 points, eight points clear of Lily White in second position with a game outstanding against Rhodes to complete the first round of matches.

Rhodes vs OC

This much anticipated encounter was well attended.

Rhodes were full of confidence leading up to the fixture and promised to end the unbeaten run of OC. But the dominant Stallions forwards got a taste of their own medicine on Friday evening. The game was very hard, physical and fast. Rhodes looked dangerous with ball in hand with their backline players running a good channel, but were stopped due to solid defence by the young OC backs. The visitors played a fast-paced game and their unpredictable and skilful backs were more determined on attack. OC’s loose trio led by former EP Country Districts and Brumbies flanker Jaco Buys, caused major headaches for the students. The loose trio were very good on the ground, ensuring a lot of turnovers for their side.

OC welcomed back their inspirational playmaker Siyabonga Tsetse Mahapi (centre) after a long lay off due to injury, as his deadly boot came in handy in the second half. On the day, he was on target with two conversions, a penalty and a drop goal. OC’s discipline lacking in the game as they received three yellow cards, but still managed to hold on to the win in the end.

“The game was very nice, hard, physical and in a nutshell, a very good game. We have decided to play them with our forwards as we make immense upfront. We know that Rhodes like to play for their fans and like to impress them with big hits, but it didn’t work on the night. We had a rough day at the office with our discipline and received three yellow cards. Their hard running and strong backs who played in a good channel, we’ve managed to stop them in their tracks. We’ve also managed to give them their same medicine back in the scrums, where they dominated the whole season. I think the difference on the day were our deadly and very effective loose trio, led by Jaco Buys. I am very proud of our boys tonight and this win means a lot to us. Our focus and goal is to win this league and we will continue to work hard in achieving it.”, said Masixole Beef Jonono, a senior OC Player.

OC Tries: Athini Gagayi, Jaco Buys and Vuyelethu Bam

Conversions: Siyabonga Mahapi (2)

Penalty Kick: Mahapi

Dropgoal: Mahapi

Winter Rose vs Wanderers

Struggling side and bottom of the log Winter Rose, recorded their first win and points in the league. Winter Rose played very well to ensured a well deserved 31-7 bonus point win. Winter Rose now moved beyond Wanderers at the bottom of the log in second last, with Wanderers in the last position. Both sides are struggling in the league this season and wanted to improve in the second round that is starting this weekend.

Latest SEDRU Log as at 17 June 2019:

1. OC – 34 (8 games)

2. Lily White – 30 (7)

3. Rhodes – 26 (7)

4. Kowie United – 24 (8)

5. Eastern – 23 (8)

6. Klipfontein United – 22 (8)

7. Swallows – 11 (8)

8. Winter Rose – 5 (8)

9. Wanderers – 1 (8)

* Outstanding – Rhodes vs Lily White

Trying Stars marching on in bonus point win

Trying Stars 1st XV side from Alexandria continued their good form in the EPRU Twizza Super League with a comprehensive but hard fought 50-31 bonus point in Alexandria on Saturday. The home side enjoyed a narrow 19-17 halftime lead.

Sihle Mendile scored a hat trick of tries for Stars and was the star performer for his side.

The newly build Wentzel Park was the venue for this Super League encounter between the two Rural Sides, with a large enthusiastic local crowd as usual, attending this fixture. The visitors Aberdeen came in to this fixture with a bid of confidence after they beat Brumbies in Aberdeen on Saturday. But we all know that Stars are not an easy side to lose at home in front of their loyal and passionate supporters. Stars are currently 2nd on the log in their Section after the unbeaten Gardens side. The home side took an early lead 12-0 with two unanswered tries but the visitors fought back nicely to take the lead 17-12 up until the 35th minute of the first half. Stars scored on the stroke of halftime to make it 19-17.

Stars pulled things together in the second half and their set pieces were far too strong for the visitors. Aberdeen play a more open and running type of game as they threw the ball around. Their speedy and unpredictable backs with their deceptive feet, where causing headaches for the home side on attack, especially their fly half. Stars defence were find wanting as the visitors crawling their way back in to the game. The experience and the home ground advantage saw Stars through as they scored a few more exciting tries towards the end, to ensure a clinical 50-31 win.

“We are obviously happen with the bonus point win today but there are still a lot of work to be done. Our defence need to improve and in order for us to execute our game plan. Our 2nd half was much better as we play more as a team together. I’m also happy that we dominated the set pieces and our scrums also impressed. This Saturday will be a big game against Harlequins in PE and we need to prepare accordingly. I’m confident that we can go and upset them in their own backyard.” Sheldrid “Boetiewielie” Cannon – Stars Head Coach.

Stars Tries: Sihle Mendile (3), Melikhaya Koopman (2), Sheltyn Cannon, Flinn Cannon and Luciano Cannon

Conversions: Garth Oosthuizen (5)

Stars will travel to PE this weekend to face PE Harlequins.