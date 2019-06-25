IsiXhosa joined worldwide mother-tongue celebrations

The Amazwi Puku Story Festival kick-started its 7th annual festival, running from 21 – 23 February

2019 hosted by Nelm, based in Makhanda. The 21 February is a very important day worldwide as it is

the International Mother Language Day. Also, 2019 has been declared by UNESCO as the

International Year of Indigenous Languages. It was no wonder the likes of Akhona ‘Bhodlingqaka’

Mafani wowed the crowd with his isiXhosa lingo. His isiXhosa poetry and talk on the importance of

reading, writing and speaking in isiXhosa nailed the points home, equipping everyone and especially

the learners.

Ululations and whistles followed as Mafani praised his clan names, demonstrating the value of

knowing who you are in an African way. Others joined in too, and the auditorium was abuzz,

‘ingulowo ezithutha’ (everyone singing their praise-names).

“#NgesiXhosaSamNdingalwaNdibebomvu!” Mafani said to the cheers of the crowd, repeating that in

unison with him. This simply means ‘I will die for my isiXhosa language’.

Zongezile Matshoba followed with a short talk, explaining the importance of the event and the

celebration of isiXhosa as one of the most important indigenous languages in Africa. He quoted

author L.S Ngcangata who warned that isiXhosa writers to avoid things that impact negatively on

isiXhosa literature,

Ulwimi lwesiXhosa luxhomekeke kuni, babhali. Ziphepheni izinto ezilimaz’ uluncwadi,

Qhwethan’ amabibi namkhwiniba, nibonis’ ubungcali. Ngenxa yenu iincwadi

zesiXhosa zizimakade. Ziya kuhlala zikho kube ngunaphakade.

Matshoba also quoted another writer who frequents Makhanda as manager of Wordfest, Sonwabile

Mfecane in his book, ‘Isabhokhwe’ when he argues that isiXhosa getting thinner and thinner, but he

does not think that the language is sick but the sick are those who are supposed to be enriching it.

“Ndiyasithanda kakhulu isiXhosa. Ndiyasibona siyabhitya, kodwa andicingi ukuba

siyagula. Ndicinga ukuba asondliwa. Mhlawumbi kugula lo mntu umele ukusondla.”

“You dream and communicate with your ancestors in your own language,” he said, adding “even

when you die, having spoken English with a TV accent, people will say …”. The crowd completed the

sentence for him, “a Xhosa has passed on!”

Matshoba, along with Mafani, read some poetry from the likes of Simphiwe Nolutshungu (‘Ulwimi

Lwam lwakwaXhosa’ from Ingcango Zentliziyo, 2015) and Mangaliso Buzani (‘Ndibhala Umbongo’

from Ndisabhala Imibongo, 2014).

ULWIMI LWAM LWAKWAXHOSA

Lukhangelelwa phantsi ziintlanga

De nathi balo sadikwa lulo

Lujijeke lwade lwagoba

Lakrolonqwa de lwamfameka

Kwikhaya leenkedama,

Kulapho luqeqeshwa khona.

Emasimini phaya akukho mnkcenkcesheli

Ebumnyameni phaya akukho nyanga

Engqondweni phaya akukho kucinga

Esazeleni phaya akukho kuphila

Entabeni phaya akukho themba

Emafini phaya akukho thontsi.

Asithongi kukuqokelel’ eziny’ iilwimi

Asiphumli kukujija ulwimi

Sihlek’ inyanga nelanga‐

Phantsi kwamafu esiNgesi

iAfrika yethu siyizele ngomva ukukhongozel’

inkcubeko yaseNtshona.

Singamakhumsha adel’ iintloni

Ngeempumlo ukusintsentsetha

De kusabele oondlebe zikhany’ ilanga

Ubungqondi sibulinganisa nesiNgesi

Ze ubudenge sibunxibise olwethu

Inkedam’ ebazali badl’ amazimba.

Mna ndedwa ndakulwa kubuy’ uNxele

Ndityityimbe kuvakalelwe ubumnyama bam

Ndilondle olu lwam‐

Ndilondlele izizukulwana zeAfrika

Ndakuma ke phantsi kwethunzi lezigxeko‐

De kukhanye nasemqolombeni apho.

(Simphiwe Nolutshungu, 2015)

Ndibhala umbongo

Ndibhala umbongo

iyeza elivuselela ibhongo kumzi kaXhosa

eliphilisa amanxeba kusapho oluNtsundu luphela

incasa ekrakra kumzi womgquba

ingoma yolwaluko yakwaXhosa

ethetha ngezithethe namasiko

ubuntu nembeko

ubuciko nenkcubeko

kodwa lona uthi mandithule

zezaseMbo ezo

kumzi kaQaba

(Mangaliso Buzani: 2014)

Matshoba added that these two are award winning isiXhosa authors from the Eastern Cape, are both

winners of the South African Literary Award (SALA) that is equivalent to the SAMAs, SATMA, and

SAFTAs but they remain unknown.

Cebo Solombela, a fascinating facilitator for children’s programme and writer of children’s books,

was the driver of the programme.

The day would have not been successful enough without literature linking with other art forms. Well

known Makhanda pantsulas, Via Kasi Movers, blessed the audience with their stage performance

called ‘Dancing with the dead’. The piece is directed by Masixole Heshu, a Rhodes University

postgraduate student. Two students from Ntsika Secondary School concluded the day by sharing

with their own isiXhosa poems.