K-Day rugby stats for SAC

On Saturday,15 June, St Andrew’s College Rugby Club played in the highly anticipated local derby against

Kingswood College. The day was a success with all games played in a hard but competitive manner.

The Kingswood College U14s narrowly won the A team game 22-19. The St Andrew’s Bs and Cs had

big wins in their game. The St Andrew’s U15A team had an impressive 66-0 win with fine performances from Ayomediji Akinbo and Miles Boden.

The St Andrew’s U16As struggled to get their rhythm going in an exceptionally tight game, finishing

in a 19-19 draw.

The St Andrew’s 5ths won 35-10 in the battle of the barrels with Thabo Sihele showing his pace and

skills at scrumhalf. The St Andrew’s 3rds won well and played some really good rugby.

The St Andrew’s 2nds won their game and continued with their successful run, however this game took its

toll on the boys physically.

A large, vocal crowd greeted the St Andrew’s College 1st XV as they ran out onto City Lords, before

winning the much anticipated game 21-20.

With Kingswood celebrating their 125th year in style, the fixture was perhaps better supported

than normal, and the pressure was intense. Kingswood got off to the better start with some early points, before the St Andrew’s College boys fought their way back in. The half time score was 11-10 to St Andrew’s.

The visitors had a couple of opportunities to score in the 2nd half, but were unable to convert into

points, as the game finished 21-20 to St Andrew’s College. This was a good win against very motivated opposition in front of a large vocal crowd.

It was a wonderful day all round and Kingswood can be proud of their efforts as they celebrated

their 125th anniversary in style.

Meanwhile, a number of the St Andrew’s teams played against Mary Waters on Saturday. There were 4 games played on Lower against Mary Waters. The Mary Waters U14s beat the St Andrew’s U14Ds 19-5. The St Andrew’s 4ths drew 24-24 with the Mary Waters 1sts, the St Andrew’s 16Bs beat the Mary Waters U16s 26-24 with a last minute try, and the St Andrew’s U15Bs beat the Mary Waters U15s 30-19.

KDay Rugby:

St Andrew’s 1sts 21 – 20 Kingswood

St Andrew’s 2nds 36 – 3 Kingswood

St Andrew’s 3rds 48 – 5 Kingswood

St Andrew’s 5ths 35 – 10 Kingswood 4ths

St Andrew’s U16A 19 – 19 Kingswood

St Andrew’s U15A 66 – 0 Kingswood

St Andrew’s U14A 19 – 22 Kingswood

St Andrew’s U14B 38 – 0 Kingswood

St Andrew’s U14C 52 – 0 Kingswood

Rugby matches vs Mary Waters on Lower Field:

St Andrew’s 4ths 24 – 24 Mary Waters 1sts

St Andrew’s U16B 26 – 24 Mary Waters U16

St Andrew’s U15B 30 – 19 Mary Waters U15A

St Andrew’s College U14D 5 – 19 Mary Waters U14