Makhanda bodybuilder sets his sights on world title

Makhanda bodybuilder Francois Botha will compete in the Mr Universe International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) Bodybuilding competition in Taranto, Italy on 30 June.

Now 20, Botha started his bodybuilding career at the age of 16. As a junior he has won various local, Provincial and SA championships and has been the Provincial IBFF champion for two years running. Now he has now been invited to represent South Africa at the highest level of bodybuilding at the Mr Universe IBFF Bodybuilding competition in Taranto, Italy on 30 June.

“Francois has been preparing for this show for the past six months and has been following a very strict diet and very intense training programme,” said dad Johan Botha, also an international bodybuilder, who is monitoring Francois’ progress weekly and amends his training and eating program accordingly.

“I am so very proud of my son and hopefully Grahamstown can have a World Champion in their midst very shortly,” he said.