Mud, spoilt votes and the IEC

Siyabonga Bashe (EFF’s representation Councilor) expresses how prepared they are as EFF for the upcoming election on the 8th May 2019.

Bashe said, “As EFF we are well prepared for everything that will come on election day because we have put much effort to ensure that people get the reason for voting for us. But the challenge is with network in areas like Highlands, Sidbury, Farmerfield and other surrounding rural areas, which brings issues in communicating with residents.”

Also hampering the EFF’s efforts to campaign in those areas is the condition of the roads.

“Especially when it’s raining, it becomes difficult for cars going up the hills. That would affect the numbers of voters of EFF, as we have number of followers from those areas,” said Bashe.

As both ANC and DA are the leading and major political parties nationally, the EFF is well prepared not just to be a rival, but to outcompete it in vote numbers, especially on bigger provinces, Bashe said.

“The ANC has been confusing people by saying if they vote for another political party, they will not get social grants, or if a member of the CWP (Community Work Program) is caught wearing EFF’s T-shirt or beret, they will be excluded from jobs,” Bashe claimed.

“Such threats have created fear and confusion among people in a way that they get concerned about receiving grants and being employed under the government, but forget about the future.

“People have heard enough about ANC and their broken promises. As the EFF, we stand to give them the opportunity to voice their opinions,” he said.

“The ANC is only wining elections only because of its number of voters; but.. if a voter from another party crossed the box when writing an X on a ballot paper they claim it as a ‘spoilt vote’, he said, but if it’s their voter they take it as a valid vote, mistake or no mistake.

He said it was regrettable that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) didn’t do roadshows informing people that each political party has the rights to canvas wherever it wants: it is not only about the ANC.

“The IEC should stop being concerned about media advertisements, because not everyone has time for media,” Bashe said.