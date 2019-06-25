Strong competition in SAC v KC hockey derby

The hockey derby between St Andrew’s College and Kingswood College was another competitive affair, with most matches being tightly contested.

The Kingswood U14Bs won 3-2, scoring the winning goal in the last minute.

The St Andrew’s U14A’s won 2-0, and the St Andrew’s U16Cs and 3rds both won 1-0.

The St Andrew’s U16Ds won 3-1 in a match where most players contributed to an entertaining game of hockey. However, St Andrew’s players Ethan John, Jack Brown, Ronan Kennedy and James Stadler had

noteworthy performances.

The St Andrew’s U16Bs won 3-0 and the U16As won 3-2 with some excellent goals from both sides.

The St Andrew’s 2nds dominated their match but could not score more than 1 goal, and conceded the

equaliser in the last minute to draw their match 1-1.

The 1st XI was not the pleasing spectacle that many had hoped for. Although it was an exciting end-to-end battle, the standard of hockey was disappointing as the St Andrew’s College side struggled to establish an attacking platform, although they enjoyed the majority of possession. Kingswood played with typical determination, and defending with discipline and counter attacked with pace. For St Andrew’s College, Tom Russell was in outstanding form in both attack and defence. In addition, Dan Stijkel and Evan Rennie were hard-working as ever. On balance, the St Andrew’s College side probably deserved their 1-0 victory, and the players were mightily relieved to hear the final whistle soon after Ryan Stoddart had saved a penalty corner flick.