Make your mark this Festival

If you’re tired of watching other people being Amazing during this festival, maybe it’s time to get hands-on and sign up for a printmaking workshop hosted by local artist, teacher and printmaker Madelize van der Merwe. Van der Merwe is offering four printmaking workshops in five sessions from 28 June through 2 July.

“There are endless Collagraph printing techniques, focusing on layered effects, colour theory, space relation and texture,” Van der Merwe said. “Participants can choose to spend time experimenting with these.”

Relief printing (Lino-cut) is also on offer.

“Participants will work on stylising, creating patterns and carving imagery. And drypoint prints, with their attention to detail, are perfect for exploring linework.”

Van der Merwe’s Drawing workshop focuses on observational skills and experimental media.

All four workshops, in five sessions, take place at the Carinus Arts Centre Annex at 18a Donkin Street and are suitable for all ages, says Van der Merwe, and all materials are provided. She works with a maximum of 10 people at a time.

Different workshops on offer each day:

Printmaking Workshop: Collagraph Printing: 28/6 @ 14:30-16:30 and 29/6 @ 10:00-12:00

Printmaking Workshop: Lino Printing: 30/6 @ 14:30-16:30

Printmaking Workshop: Drypoint Printing: 1/7 @ 10:00-12:00

Drawing Workshop: 2/7 @ 14:30-16:30