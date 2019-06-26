World Champs medal for Makhanda karateka

Makhanda karateka Thanduxolo Royi has become only the second South African – and the second Makhanda resident – to have won a medal in a senior kumite category in WUKF World Championship history. The first South African to achieve this honour was Lutho Singata at last year’s Championship held in Dundee, Scotland. Both are members of the United Shotokan-Ryu group of dojos.

The United Shotokan-Ryu National Karate Team arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday 25 June, having competed at the WUKF World Karate Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia from 20 to 23 June. A total of 2286 athletes from 41 countries competed at this year’s Championship making it one of the world’s largest international karate events.

Royi won bronze in the U65kg Men’s Individual Kumite. He was narrowly beaten by 6 points to 5 points in the semi final by Meenhaz Janar of England.

Janar went on to win the category by claiming victory against Pape Cherif Ba (Italy) in the final.

“We can be very proud of the fact that both medallists are USR members,” said Chairperson of the group of dojos, Gary Grapentin. “Lutho had a very convincing win in his first round fight, but unfortunately due to his and Thanduxolo’s placement on the drawsheet, they ended up facing each other in the second round.

“Lutho lost out to Thanduxolo in this round – it is always a close contest between the two of them, but unfortunately only one could advance through to the next round.

“Brent placed eighth overall in the Junior Men’s Shotokan Kata Category. I would like to congratulate our team on their performance as well as Maureen De Jager, our National Team Coach.”

The World Championships trip was preceded by a strong fundraising drive organised by the local dojos and Grapentin said, “On behalf of the Team, I would like to thank all who have made contributions, or who have supported our various fund-raising initiatives over the past few months.”

United Shotokan-Ryu is set to shortly announce the Team for next year’s WUKF World Championship which will be held in London.