Police ready for Festival

The South African Police Service is in full gear to police the 2019 National Arts Festival.

“There will be sufficient personnel deployed daily on foot and vehicle patrols,” said Eastern Cape Police Provincial head, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga. “Additional resources will join the deployments. We are working closely with other National, Provincial and Local stakeholders through the safety and events committee platform to ensure that our guests and local community feel safe.”

Road Blocks and vehicle checkpoints will be held to ensure the safety of the community and our festival goers. Air support would also be on standby for the duration of the event.

The following static points have been established to provide easy access for enquiries and reports. These will be manned by experienced police personnel under the command of a senior officer. All other venues will be monitored and policed throughout the Festival’s duration, according to Ntshinga.

1.Settlers Monument

2. High Street

3.Church Square

4.Huntley Street( parallel to High Street and back entrance to Victoria Girls School and entrance to Village Green Venue)

5. Fiddlers Green

6. Noluthando Hall, Joza

7. Fingo Village (Library)