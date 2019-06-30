Shattercat’s magic moment

Local legend Shattercat this week received a visit from multi-award-winning sleight-of-hand artist Stuart Lightbody.

Stuart, who is performing his show Artifice every day at 1.30pm in the Princess Alice Hall, took time out to meet and be photographed with the Makhanda celebrity – all for a good cause.

Every year, starting around June when the cold known by locals as “Festival weather” sets in, PG Glass Grahamstown launches a blanket-collection drive. Makhanda residents and visitors drop off blankets for the ‘PG Cares Winter Warmer’ campaign at the 53 Bathurst Street shop.

PG staff distribute them to the city’s poorest to help see them through our coldest nights.

That’s where Makhanda celebrity Shattercat steps in.

The former feral cat literally did step into the offices and hearts of PG Glass staff and customers around two years ago. He quickly became a Facebook celebrity as he did his job of guarding the shop and took on causes such as raising funds to fix the city’s potholes, as well as one close to his own feline heart – the Feral Cat Society.

Now the face behind the PG Cares Winter Warmer campaign, he’s happy to pose for a photo with anyone who will donate a blanket.

Stuart Lightbody, who is celebrating his 10th year at the National Arts Festival wasn’t going to miss the chance.

Winner of the Theatre Award at the Fringeworld Festival in Australia, and double Ovation Award winner at the National Arts Festival, don’t miss his show this Festival. It’s on every day at 1.30pm this week, Monday 1 through Saturday 6 July in the Princess Alice Hall.