Family fun guide to Festival

For this year’s National Arts Festival, Grocott’s Mail is bringing our readers a family-friendly activity guide; jam-packed with show suggestions, free performances and exhibitions as well as helpful tips for keeping the family safe and happy. It’s hard to pack all remaining 9 days into one newspaper, so we’ve picked some highlights and recommendations that we think our readers (and their kids) would enjoy! Remember, prior booking for tickets is necessary, and tipping of the street performers and buskers is encouraged!

Did somebody say FREE?

There’s lots of entertainment at Fest that requires no ticket to enter! Check out these great options:

The Standard Bank Village Green

The extensive Village Green is packed with food and drink stalls, arts, crafts and trinkets for sale, as well as some amazing buskers and performers. All the performances are free, but tipping is highly encouraged.

Sundowner Concerts at the Monument

Daily free performances from 17:00-18:00 at Monument, check the NAF website for more details!

Visual Art Exhibitions

There are tons of art exhibitions that run daily from 9 until 5pm (with a few exceptions, check the programme online). We’ve picked the family-friendly ones that you might enjoy!

A Place in the Sun @52 GALLERY IN THE ROUND, MONUMENT

Spirt of ’76 18h00 to 20h00 daily @52 MONUMENT FACADE

Gabrielle Goliath 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Art This song is for… @52 MONUMENT GALLERY

Luke Kaplan’s Hinterland @1 STUDIO 1 GALLERY, RHODES FINE ART

Sikhumbuzo Makandula & Mthwakazi Ingoma ka Tiyo Soga @1 NEW GALLERY, MONUMENT

Five Photographers: A Tribute to David Goldblatt @1 ATHERSTONE ROOM, MONUMENT

Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture Social Reflections @4 FOYER, ALBANY HISTORY MUSEUM

Eastern Cape Department Of Sport, Recreation Arts & Culture Eastern Cape Craft Collection @1 VILLAGE GREEN PROVINCIAL CRAFT STALL

Grocott’s Mail visual art recommendation: Procreate by Tori Stowe; “the visual documentation of a family project to: find, ID and draw, a unique creature every single day of 2019” @ CARINUS ART SCHOOL, BEAUFORT ST

Creativate Digital Arts Festival

Do you and your kids love playing with Legos, video games or other techie kit? This one’s for you!

Creativate is a space for the visually curious, tech-oriented, open-minded festival-goer. Recommended for ages 12 and up, Creativate has a vast array of free exhibitions (book your spot in advance for talks and workshops!) and entertainment that’s sure to blow your mind! Daily @ MONUMENT, THOMAS PRINGLE HALL

Noluthando Bioscope movie nights, part of Monument Movie Club

For R5 per person, you and the kids can enjoy a family flick together! The Bioscope will be showing films like Jurassic World, The Lion King, Shrek 4 and more! The family flick is at 5pm, while the adult flick starts at 7:30pm.

Kids recommended shows

This year’s Festival has a huge selection of family theatre, and with tickets ranging from FREE to R80, there’s sure to be a show to thrill even the youngest in the crowd!

Plastocracy @ 7 ELRC (Botanical Gardens) RM 20, 29 JUNE 14:00 30 JUNE 14:00, R40 FULL, R35 CONCESSION

Burning Rebellion @ 33 AMAZWI (formerly NELM) AMPHITHEATRE, 29 JUNE 16:00, FREE

Rat Race @ 16 MEMORY HALL, 29 JUNE 12:00 30 JUNE 10:00, R40 FULL, R35 CONCESSION

Galela @ 7 ELRC (Botanical Gardens) AMPHITHEATRE, 29 JUNE 12:00, R40 FULL, R35 CONCESSION

The Bookbinder @ 38 VICTORIA THEATRE, 30 JUNE 12:00 1 JULY 10:00 3 JULY 10:00 4 JULY 10:00 5 JULY 10:00 6 JULY 10:00 7 JULY 10:00 & 12:00, R50 FULL, R45 CONCESSION

Flying Solo @ 16 MEMORY HALL, 29 JUNE 10:00 30 JUNE 12:00 1 JULY 12:00 2 JULY 16:00 3 JULY 12:00 4 JULY 10:00 5 JULY 10:00, R50 FULL, R45 CONCESSION

The Great Pangolin Mystery @ DRILL HALL, 10:00 28 JUNE, 29 JUNE, 3 JULY, 4 JULY, 5 JULY, 6 JULY, R80 FULL, R75 CONCESSION

Sunday afternoon freebie for the family!

The KZN Youth Orchestra Children’s Concert @ 1 FOUNTAIN FOYER, 30 JUNE 13:00

Makhanda’s weather can change quite quickly, so make sure you and the family are dressed appropriately. Keep a light sweater on hand for the day and a heavier coat and scarf for the evenings, but don’t skimp on sunscreen! Walking around this beautiful town can take its toll and nobody wants a sunburn over Festival!The temperature highs will range from 16 to 22, while the lows from 5 to 7. Sun is expected for most of the Festival with a few clouds peeking out to say ‘hello’ on occasion. Rain might happen on Monday, but given the drought, this community welcomes every single drop! Oh, and be sure to pack a reusable water bottle and eco-friendly coffee cup! Most coffee shops will give customers a slight discount if you bring your own cup! A nifty tip for any visiting coffee-connoisseurs.

Grocott’s Mail wishes everyone an exciting and fun Festival, and encourages and reminds residents and visitors to save water, keep rubbish in designated bins, and most importantly, smile!