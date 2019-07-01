Residents urged to update information

Dear Residents

As Makana Local Municipality we are ever determined to improve the services we offer to the community. We strive for transparency, accuracy and completeness of billing of customer accounts and improved relations with each member of the community. To this end we have embarked on a drive to cleanse and update the data on all customer accounts.

Indigent Policy

The Makana Local Municipality indigent programme is aimed at including those currently not able to afford access to basic services, through the provision of the indigent programme. The common need among impoverished people in South Africa is to have access to free basic services. This programme is part of the Indigent Policy which is implemented in line with the national government’s call to alleviate poverty.

The municipality accordingly adopts an indigent support policy and programme which not only provides procedures and guidelines for the subsidisation of service charges to indigent households in its area of jurisdiction but also increases the quality of life of indigent beneficiaries by assisting them to exit from indigence. To qualify for the indigent programme you are required to visit the municipality or speak to your ward councillor to obtain the application form, which is to be completed with all required supporting documents. Once your application has been approved and you qualify to be included in the indigent programme, the benefits are as follows:

– Free Water Consumption 6kl per month.

– Free Electricity Consumption 50 kWh per month.

– Refuse removal

– Annual Sanitation and Water Connection charges

– Property Rates

Deceased

The municipality would like to urge the community to take the opportunity that is currently available to assist people who are residing in properties where the owner is deceased. The program gives the current occupants of such houses the opportunity to clear the pre-death debts and post death debts. Pre-death debt will be written off and 50% of the post-death debt will be written off. In some instances payment arrangements can be made for the 50% balance of the post-death debt. This offer is only valid until 30 June 2019.

Required documents

– Identity Document of beneficiary (Id)

– Death Certificate of deceased

– Letter of authority from Master of the High Court for current occupants

– Where current occupants are unable to obtain a letter of authority from the high court they are required to sign an acknowledgement of debt with the municipality

Customer information update

The Municipality encourages the community to without further delay come and update their information at the Finance Department. What will be required?

– Identity Document (Id)

– Telephone & Cell phone number

Kindly Visit or Contact the Makana Municipality Finance Department office for more

information and updates. 046-603 6205; 046-603 6206; 046-603 6220; 046-603 6221.

Hon. Executive Mayor Cllr. Mzukisi Mpahlwa