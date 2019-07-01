The 10th annual Fingo Festival

For a number of years, Xolile Madinda, former hip-hop artist, rapper and poet has curated a small festival to the locals of Makhanda (Grahamstown) who can’t access the National Arts Festival. The Fingo Festival is the locals’ festival and no one is charged for coming along. The five day festival focusses on youth talent, whose skills are sometimes buried by parents’ perspectives on art.

Madinda said, “This year as a tenth annual celebration we will still doing what we used to be doing of equally giving upcoming artists a chance to perform on stage, and we don’t scale an artist according to their reputation, every artist must be treated equally.”

In addition to all the performances, last year they introduced a new platform of visual art providing canvases for young artists to express their talents and have an opportunity to collaborate to share ideas.

“It is not easy as a small organisation to provide remuneration for the all the performers whereas people are questioning on how much we pay them for performance”, said Madinda. “Our response is very simple to that, not because we don’t care but all we can offer is a quality stage to showcase unrecognised talents.”

All ages are welcome to enjoy the different genres of music, take part in the open mic sessions, get time to interact and share talents. “This year we planned to have a side for children with all that they will require to have fun on the festival and to improve their talents. On top of that we provide food for them to be all in the same level, maybe some did not eat back home,” said Madinda.

The times have not changed to install the truck which is offered by Coca-Cola at 11am and ends at 5pm each day taking place at Fingo Square in Fingo Village from the 1-5 July.